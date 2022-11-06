Mexico will face Irak in what will be an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Mexico will pay against Iran in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (try Qatar 2022 simulator here). Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

The teams begin to prepare for what will be the greatest competition for national soccer teams in the world. It will undoubtedly be a complicated competition; in which anything could happen. And that is why the participants seek to prepare themselves in order to arrive at the beginning of the tournament with a good rhythm.

Mexico, beyond some questions about their performance, were the second best team in the octagonal final of Concacaf, with the same points as Canada, although with worse goal difference. In the case of Iran, it is a team that has grown a lot in Asia. They won their group very calmly, qualifying directly for Qatar.

Mexico vs Irak: Date

This international friendly match between Mexico and Irak will take place at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain will be played this Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Irak: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Irak

Mexico and Irak will play this international friendly match on Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás, Univision NOW.

