Mexico is preparing for the beginning of Qatar 2022. Now, El Tri has lost a big star for the FIFA World Cup, but it is still uncertain what will happen with Raul Jimenez these days.

Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and the 32 squads are preparing their final lists for the FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately for Mexico, they have lost a big star for the tournament, but will Raul Jimenez be able to play it?

Mexico won't have an easy path in the Group stage. They will have to compete against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia for a spot in the next round, so each match will be very important for them.

Even though they tried to arrive in the best shape possible, now they have announced that a big star will miss the World Cup. With a few days from the beginning of Qatar 2022, they are uncertain if they will also lose another key piece: Raul Jimenez.

Mexico confirms a big star will miss the FIFA World Cup, will Raul Jimenez be ready for the tournament?

Less than 15 days away from their first game in Qatar 2022, Mexico is starting to prepare for their presentation in the next FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, El Tri has confirmed they won't have a huge star for this edition.

Gerardo Martino, Mexico's national team coach, announced this November 8 that Jesus Manuel Corona, better known as Tecatito, didn't recover from his broken left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments, so he won't be called for the FIFA World Cup.

The coach waited until the last moment to see if Tecatito could recover, but unfortunately he didn't. It is still uncertain who will take his place, but it seems like Diego Lainez is the best option available.

As for Raul Jimenez, things are very complicated with the Wolverhampton forward. Gerardo Martino said that he will only take three strikers as they don't need more. As today, Henry Martin (Club America) and Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) are two of them, but the question is who the third will be.

In today's press conference, Martino gave some hints about this situation. "Santiago Gimenez is Europa League's top scorer, but he doesn't have too many minutes," said the coach. The Feyenoord striker was the other option if Jimenez wasn't ready, but now it seems like the Wolverhampton striker has won the race, even though it is uncertain if he is totally healthy.

Ahead of Mexico's friendly game against Irak this November 9, cameras caught their training and spotted something unusual. Raul Jimenez had some troubles to lift his right leg and people are starting to think that he still has pain in it. Will he travel to Qatar 2022 even though he might not be at his best?

