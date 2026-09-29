Predicted lineups for Mexico vs Peru today in 2026 international friendly

Mexico take on Peru in the second international friendly of this FIFA window, with both sides seeking to build momentum. Here are the projected starting lineups.

Mexico and Peru face off at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 29, in an international FIFA friendly. It marks the second friendly for both national teams in this post-2026 World Cup window, as they fight for victory while refining key aspects of their respective projects.

Rafa Marquez made his bench debut for Mexico in a draw against Colombia, where his squad left a strong impression on the pitch, highlighted by Gil Mora scoring Mexico’s lone goal.

Mano Menezes’ Peru need to shake off a catastrophic thrashing against the United States and aim to beat or at least put up a strong performance against fellow World Cup participant Mexico, who look to continue consolidating in the Rafa Marquez era.

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Mexico predicted lineup

For this second match, Rafa Marquez will have his full call-up list available, except for Alan Cervantes (injury), Cesar Montes, and recent star Julian Quinones. The called-up players who initially remained in Mexico to play Matchday 10 traveled to join the training camp.

Gilberto Mora #19 of Mexico.

Mexico predicted lineup: Alex Padilla, Jeremy Marquez, Israel Reyes, Victor Guzman, Mateo Chavez, Obed Vargas, Alvaro Fidalgo, Orbelin Pineda, Isaias Violante, Hugo Camberos, and German Berterame.

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Peru expected lineup

The key for Peru remains their old guard. In his return to the national team, Gianluca Lapadula scored for the first time in two years, confirming that he is Peru’s premier striker. At 36 years old, Yoshimar Yotun remains the engine in midfield and an irreplaceable piece for the Bicolor.

Peru expected lineup: Pedro Gallese, Marcos Lopez, Renzo Garces, Miguel Araujo, Oliver Sonne, Yoshimar Yotun, Wilder Cartagena, Jhonny Vidales, Jairo Velez, Piero Magallanes, and Gianluca Lapadula.

Key takeaways

Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey hosts the international friendly on September 29.

in New Jersey hosts the international friendly on September 29. Gil Mora scored the lone goal in a debut draw against Colombia.

scored the lone goal in a debut draw against Colombia. First time in two years marked a goal for returning striker Gianluca Lapadula.