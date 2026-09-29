Why isn’t Julian Quinones playing today for Mexico vs Peru in New Jersey?

Forward Julian Quinones misses out as Mexico prepare to meet Peru in their second 2026 international friendly.

Mexico will take on Peru this Tuesday, September 29, in their second match of the FIFA window at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. However, the biggest news item and problem for Rafa Marquez’s side is the absence of forward Julian Quinones in the starting lineup.

Julian Quinones’ absence stems from a muscle injury sustained while playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qadsiah. The forward was substituted during a match against Al Wasl on September 14 in the AFC Champions League, and it was subsequently confirmed that he would be unavailable for Mexico‘s fixtures.

The setback represents a significant loss for Rafa Marquez, as Quinones was one of Mexico’s standout players at the 2026 World Cup and had been named among the candidates for this year’s Ballon d’Or. Due to his injury, he missed the opening matches of El Tri’s new era.

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Mexico and a strong start

El Tri arrive following a 1-1 draw against Colombia in Rafa Marquez’s head-coaching debut, featuring a stunning goal from new No. 10 Gilberto Mora. Meanwhile, Peru will look to bounce back after suffering a harsh 4-1 defeat to the United States.

Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico.

Now Mexico will have the opportunity to secure a strong result against one of the teams that failed to qualify for the World Cup in CONMEBOL and posted one of the worst performances, coming directly off a crushing loss against the USA.

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How Mexico and Peru enter this friendly match

Mexico enter with a favorable streak over their last five fixtures. The national team has accumulated three wins, one draw, and one loss, with results including matchups against South Korea, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, England, and Colombia.

For their part, Peru present a different record, holding one win, one draw, and three losses over the same number of matches. Their recent opponents were Senegal, Honduras, Haiti, Spain, and the United States.

Key takeaways

Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, hosts the match against Peru.

in Harrison, New Jersey, hosts the match against Peru. A muscle injury with Al-Qadsiah keeps Julian Quinones out of action.

with Al-Qadsiah keeps Julian Quinones out of action. A 4-1 defeat to the United States was suffered by Peru recently.