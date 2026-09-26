USA vs Peru LIVE: Quick scores in the first 15′ of play! (1-1)

The USMNT and Peru face off in a very good international friendly. Follow along for live updates, key highlights, and full match analysis.

Fresh off a good 2026 World Cup host appearance, the USMNT enters a new era with new names in an international friendly against Peru. Led by a mix of young prospects and established names, USA’s team expects a big-time performance.

[Watch USA vs Peru live on Fubo]

The USMNT won’t have stars like Christian Pulisic vs Peru. However, plenty of new, young faces will be vying to earn their spot on Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. After all, that is what international friendlies are for.

Peru is still developing a new project under Mano Menezes. The Brazilian took charge in January 2026, though the team was already eliminated from World Cup contention by then. Peru hopes a well-known manager like Menezes can help the team rebuild from the top down.