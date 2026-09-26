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USA vs Peru LIVE: Quick scores in the first 15′ of play! (1-1)

The USMNT and Peru face off in a very good international friendly. Follow along for live updates, key highlights, and full match analysis.

USMNT vs Peru
© Rich Storry & Raul Sifuentes/Getty ImagesUSMNT vs Peru

Fresh off a good 2026 World Cup host appearance, the USMNT enters a new era with new names in an international friendly against Peru. Led by a mix of young prospects and established names, USA’s team expects a big-time performance.

[Watch USA vs Peru live on Fubo]

The USMNT won’t have stars like Christian Pulisic vs Peru. However, plenty of new, young faces will be vying to earn their spot on Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. After all, that is what international friendlies are for.

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Peru is still developing a new project under Mano Menezes. The Brazilian took charge in January 2026, though the team was already eliminated from World Cup contention by then. Peru hopes a well-known manager like Menezes can help the team rebuild from the top down.

41' - Tillman to passive and misses a good chance (1-1)

Sullivan and Ellis make a great play and find Tillman inside the box. However, the Leverkusen forward was too slow and passive to shoot and ended up getting tackled by Peruvian defenders.

38' - What a blunder from Gallese! (1-1)

Gallese almost costs his team a goal after going outside the box and missing a pass, USMNT not able to put it away.

35' - Peru is controlling the possession (1-1)

It seems like the heat is taking its toll on the USMNT, as Peru seems fresher and have more control of the ball as of now.

30' - Sonne almost scores! (1-1)

Peru is now creating longer possessions, and it ends up with a great cross with Sonne winning the header but it's a weak effort straight to Freese's hands.

27' - USMNT is playing elite first-touch soccer! (1-1)

With Gio Reyna as the main man in distribution, the USMNT is creating good plays around Peru's box. However, they haven't been able to shoot properly, though they are close as their first-touch soccer is opening spaces.

23' - Game resumes after Gallese's clash (1-1)

Peru's goalkeeper is finally ready to play after a gruesome collision. Game is back underway.

20' - What a save by Gallese! (1-1)

Huge dribble by Miller down the left flank who then crosses it back to the middle of the box and Tillman tries to finish it but Gallese makes an outstanding save with his legs and then is crushed by the knee of Sullivan. He is down now.

18' - Peru starts to put pressure on the USMNT (1-1)

Peru sends another dangerous cross to the box. This time, Lapadula is not able to reach the ball and Matt Freese grabs it to avoid any further danger.

However, now Peru's high-pressure is complicating the USMNT.

14' - PERU TIES IT! GOOOOAAAAL FROM LAPADULA! (1-1)

A huge lapse of distracting defense from the USMNT allows Peru to build up, throw a very good cross and then Lapadula, with huge experience, heads it in as Freese is unable to save the shot.

It's all equal!

13' - Peru tries to shock from long distance (1-0)

Peru tries to attack with long balls, but when the sole striker is a soon-to-be-37-year-old Lapadula, it's not easy.

However, Vidales tried his luck with a shot from outside the box but it goes wide.

7' - The USMNT controls the game (1-0)

After the early goal, the USMNT is calmly controlling the ball as Peru can't quite take it from the home side.

4' - GOOOOAAAAAAAL! USMNT TAKES AN EARLY LEAD! (1-0)

In just four minutes! Gio Reyna's cross from the free kick finds a big-time header from Justin Ellis who puts the ball in the far post! Impossible for Gallese to reach it!

0' - Game underway in Orlando! (0-0)

The game begins with USMNT having the first possesion of the game!

Teams enter the field!

The initial protocols are beginning as kick-off time nears!

USA and Peru's upcoming games

The USMNT will play with these nations very soon:

  • USMNT vs Chile - September 29
  • USMNT vs Mexico - October 3
  • USMNT vs Canada - October 6

Meanwhile, Peru will face off against the following opponents:

  • Mexico vs Peru - September 29
  • Canada vs Peru - October 3

Peru lineup confirmed

Mano Menezes' team will play 4-2-3-1: Pedro Gallese; Oliver Sonne, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garces, Marcos Lopez; Wilder Cartagena, Yoshimar Yotun; Jhonny Vidales, Jairo Velez, Piero Magallanes; Gianluca Lapadula.

Big absentees for this game

Both the USMNT and Peru will have notable absentees from their squads.

USMNT absentees:

  • Christian Pulisic
  • Folarin Balogun
  • Weston McKennie
  • Ricardo Pepi

Peru absentees:

  • Fabio Gruber
  • Kenji Cabrera

USA lineup confirmed

Mauricio Pochettino will employ a 4-3-3 formation: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Auston Trusty, George Campbell, Peyton Miller; Cavan Sullivan, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams; Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Justin Ellis.

H2H record USA vs Peru

The USMNT record v Peru shows the two teams have played seven times previously, with the United States holding 3 wins, Peru 2 wins, and 2 draws.

The United States have scored eight goals, while Peru seven. This is a chance for Peru to actually win and tie the record.

Today's venue for USA vs Peru

The USMNT will play Peru Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

Inter&Co Stadium can host up to 25,500 spectators. Hence, while U.S. Soccer has not officially announced a complete sellout, a near-capacity or full crowd is highly anticipated for today's match.

Start time and how to watch

USA vs Peru will get underway at 4:30 PM ET (PT:1:30 PM)

Watch this 2026 international friendly match between USMNT vs Peru live in the USA on Fubo, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, HBO Max.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of USA vs. Peru!

An international friendly were Weston McKennie won't play vs Peru will give plenty of chances for new midfielders to impress Mauricio Pochettino!

Follow along for a minute-by-minute coverage!

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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