Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing today for the USMNT vs Chile in 2026 international friendly?

The USA take on Chile in a 2026 international friendly as they go without Christian Pulisic.

The USA face Chile this Tuesday, September 29, in St. Louis, marking their second match of a marathon September and October FIFA window under Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino as they build toward the 2030 World Cup. However, the most notable storyline surrounds the absence of Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic was omitted from Mauricio Pochettino’s 28-man roster for the USMNT’s four matches. The 28-year-old’s absence is something of a mystery. Though he was injured at the World Cup and missed much of AC Milan’s preseason, Pulisic has been back in the mix with his club for well over a month.

Pulisic was an unused substitute for the team’s opening three Serie A matches before featuring in the team’s last three games across all competitions. He got his first start and scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win against Lecce on Sunday, Sept. 20.

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Key figures who must step up for the USMNT

If there is one piece around which the match can be organized, it is Tyler Adams. The midfielder played 87 minutes in the USA’s victory against Peru and proved vital in sustaining American pressure, closing down spaces, and providing balance to a midfield filled with far more attack-minded players.

Christian Pulisic of USA.

His role could prove even more critical against Chile. Marcelino Nunez, Vicente Pizarro, and Cesar Perez form a midfield trio that looks to combine through the center before finding space to advance. Adams will have to read those movements, prevent their midfielders from receiving comfortably, and keep the match from turning into a series of constant stoppages.

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Who should capitalize on Pulisic’s absence

Pulisic‘s absence represents an ideal opportunity for those stepping in to replace him. Meanwhile, the absence of Gabriel Suazo and Lucas Cepeda leaves Chile with a distinct weakness on their left side, as both are suspended, allowing the USA to target that area.

Here is where Justin Ellis appears, who needed just four minutes to score against Peru. His speed and ability to attack open space could prove especially useful against a defense forced to reorganize. His connection with Alex Freeman can add another dimension to the attack, as the fullback can overlap to create two-on-one situations, while Antonee Robinson provides depth down the opposite flank with his power and low crosses.

Key takeaways

A 28-man roster omitted Christian Pulisic for four upcoming USMNT matches.

omitted Christian Pulisic for four upcoming USMNT matches. 87 minutes were played by Tyler Adams in a victory against Peru.

were played by Tyler Adams in a victory against Peru. Four minutes were needed for Justin Ellis to score against Peru.