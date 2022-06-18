Mexico and Suriname will face each other at Estadio Nacional on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Mexico and Suriname will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group F soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their first overall meeting. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever in this edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

Up next, El Tri will clash with Trinidad and Tobago on June 21, as well as with Haiti on June 23. On the other hand, the Natio will face Haiti on June 21, and Trinidad and Tobago on June 23.

Mexico vs Suriname: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group F Matchday 1 game between Mexico and Suriname will be played on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.

Mexico vs Suriname: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Suriname in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between Mexico and Suriname will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.