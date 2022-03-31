The FIFA World Cup is drawing nearer as the final round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 is over. In Bolavip we have set up the best XI of the tournament, check it out here!

The road to Qatar 2022 is over - except for Costa Rica, who still have to play in the inter-continental playoffs for a place in the next FIFA World Cup. But the rest of the Concacaf teams already know what the future holds for them.

Canada, the United States and Mexico have clinched a spot in the group stage and they can't wait for the draw. The Canucks finished atop the table, while El Tri have surprisingly finished second after a lot of heavy criticism and the USMNT had the upper hand over the Ticos due to goal difference.

As the final round of the Concacaf qualifying came to an end, it's time to look not only at what's next for all qualified teams but also to reflect on those players who have taken the spotlight in the road to the World Cup. Check out our best XI of the tournament!

GK – Milan Borjan (Canada)

The veteran goalkeeper has drawn a lot of praise for his contribution to the Canadian's historic campaign. Milan Borjan, who turns 35 in October, heads into the World Cup as one of the faces of an exciting team that wants to continue to write history.

RB – Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)

Costa Rica have made their way to the inter-continental playoffs thanks to a fantastic late run and Keysher Fuller has played an important part in it. The right-back has deservedly earned a spot in the starting lineup and has been arguably the most solid player in the region at his position.

CB – Walker Zimmerman (USA)

Against many odds, Walker Zimmerman has been one of the standout players in the United States Men's National Team's journey towards Qatar 2022. The Nashville center-back has established himself in the starting eleven and proved Gregg Berhalter that he is the right man for the job.

CB – Nestor Araujo (Mexico)

Mexico may have left a lot to be desired in this qualifying but there are a few players who have been up to the task. Nestor Araujo is one of them, the defender has been solid at the back while the team failed to produce in offense.

LB – Antonee Robinson (USA)

Antonee Robinson is another player who brings hope for the future. The USMNT has found in him a reliable left-back who has a lot of potential, it's a position where Berhalter can be relieved that it's in safe hands.

CM – Stephen Eustaquio (Canada)

The Porto star couldn't have been overlooked in this lineup. To talk about Canada's success, we have to talk about Stephen Eustaquio, who has constantly performed at a great level to help his side to a long-awaited World Cup qualification.

CM – Hector Herrera (Mexico)

Even though it was a rather lackluster tournament for most Mexican players, Hector Herrera should also be the exception. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has always showed up despite the results didn't come his way and proved how useful he is to Gerardo Martino.

CM – Celso Borges (Costa Rica)

The veteran leader of a team that has won a chance to fight for a Qatar 2022 berth in inspiring fashion, Celso Borges has made an impression throughout the qualifiers despite his age and now hopes to help his team get the job done.

FW – Cyle Larin (Canada)

While Canada drew respect by strengthening themselves as a collective unit, players like Cyle Larin deserve a lot of credit for his team's impressive run in the qualifiers. The Besiktas forward has been incredibly prolific, finishing as top scorer of the Concacaf qualifiers with 13 goals, which included memorable ones during crucial moments of The Ocho.

ST – Jonathan David (Canada)

The other Canadian striker who has taken the limelight, Jonathan David has proven why his country can be so excited about his future. The 22-year-old has finished second in the tournament's top goalscorers list with 9 goals to his name.

FW – Christian Pulisic (USA)

And last but not least, Captain America has been the leader in the USA's quest for a World Cup berth stepping up every time his team needed him. Undoubtedly the best player in the Stars and Stripes, Christian Pulisic holds an entire nation's expectations ahead of the much anticipated World Cup.