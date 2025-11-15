Mexico vs Uruguay LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2025 international friendly

Mexico return home to open their November international window against Uruguay at Estadio Corona, looking to reset after a shaky showing last month. Javier Aguirre’s side were routed 4-0 by Colombia and later drew with Ecuador despite having multiple chances to close out the match. The pressure is building, and this test arrives at a critical moment in their 2026 World Cup preparation.

Uruguay, meanwhile, travel with confidence and a clear upper hand in the recent history between the two sides. Marcelo Bielsa’s team crushed Mexico 4-0 in the summer of 2024 and the Tri have not beaten La Celeste since the 2016 Copa America. With Bielsa’s high-energy system firing on all cylinders, Uruguay remain a brutally demanding opponent for any team still trying to regain balance.

The Uruguayans also made light work of their path toward World Cup qualifying, extending an impressive run of results that Bielsa will expect to carry over into this friendly. With a five-match unbeaten streak against the Tri and a roster built on intensity and precision, Uruguay come into Torreón aiming to reinforce their dominance, while Mexico look to prove that October was only a stumble—not a new trend.