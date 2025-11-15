Trending topics:
Mexico vs Uruguay LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2025 international friendly

Mexico face Uruguay in the 2025 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off, and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

German Berterame of Mexico and Federico Valverde of Uruguay.
© Simon Barber / Getty ImagesGerman Berterame of Mexico and Federico Valverde of Uruguay.

Mexico return home to open their November international window against Uruguay at Estadio Corona, looking to reset after a shaky showing last month. Javier Aguirre’s side were routed 4-0 by Colombia and later drew with Ecuador despite having multiple chances to close out the match. The pressure is building, and this test arrives at a critical moment in their 2026 World Cup preparation.

Uruguay, meanwhile, travel with confidence and a clear upper hand in the recent history between the two sides. Marcelo Bielsa’s team crushed Mexico 4-0 in the summer of 2024 and the Tri have not beaten La Celeste since the 2016 Copa America. With Bielsa’s high-energy system firing on all cylinders, Uruguay remain a brutally demanding opponent for any team still trying to regain balance.

The Uruguayans also made light work of their path toward World Cup qualifying, extending an impressive run of results that Bielsa will expect to carry over into this friendly. With a five-match unbeaten streak against the Tri and a roster built on intensity and precision, Uruguay come into Torreón aiming to reinforce their dominance, while Mexico look to prove that October was only a stumble—not a new trend.

Teams on the field for the national anthems

Both teams have stepped onto the field at Estadio Corona as the national anthems begin. Mexico and Uruguay stand side by side, ready to open this international friendly in Torreon.

Tonight’s venue

Estadio Corona is located in the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and serves as the home ground of Santos Laguna in Liga MX. The stadium holds a capacity of 30,000 and provides one of the most vibrant atmospheres in northern Mexico.

Here's how it looks:

General view of the Corona Stadium

General view of the Corona Stadium

Mexico confirmed lineup!

Here's Mexico's confirmed lineup against Uruguay!

Uruguay confirmed lineup!

Marcelo Bielsa names his starting eleven against Mexico, with the notable absence of Federico Valverde. Uruguay line up with Santiago Mele; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez; Rodrigo Bentancur, Emiliano Martinez, Renzo Salazar; Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Aguirre, and Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Tonight's referees

This match will feature full VAR assistance, with Fernando Javier Moron of Panama serving as the lead referee. He will be joined by assistant referees Alejandro Ameth Camarena (Panama) and Andres Ausberto Vargas (Panama). The fourth official is Filiberto Enrique Martinez from El Salvador, while VAR will be handled by Jesus Alberto Montero of Costa Rica, with Antony de los Angeles Bravo (Costa Rica) working as AVAR.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Uruguay will get underway at 08:00 PM ET (PT:5:00 PM)

Watch this 2025 International friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay live in the USA on Fubo, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Mexico and Uruguay clash in 2025 International Friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the  2025 international friendly match!

Mexico face Uruguay at Estadio Corona this Saturday, with pride, momentum, and World Cup preparation on the line. Uruguay arrive as a formidable opponent with recent dominance over Mexico, while the Tri look to respond after a tough October and reset in front of their home crowd.

Stay with us for key information, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Uruguay battle it out in Torreon this Saturday!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
