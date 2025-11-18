Where to watch USA vs Uruguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

USA will face off against Uruguay in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

The USA heads into this showdown riding the momentum of a hard-earned 2–1 win over Paraguay, a result that tested their resilience and highlighted their growing confidence against South American competition.

Uruguay comes in searching for answers after a flat performance in a scoreless draw with Mexico, a matchup that exposed several issues they’ll need to fix quickly as they collide with another CONCACAF heavyweight.

When will the USA vs Uruguay match be played?

USA square off with Uruguay in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Brian Rodríguez of Uruguay – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

USA vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch USA vs Uruguay in the USA

This International Friendly clash between USA and Uruguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TNT, TruTV, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium, Max.