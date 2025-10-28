Trending topics:
Where to watch Uruguay vs Argentina live in the USA: 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League

Uruguay take on Argentina in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 CONMEBOL Women's Nations League. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Aldana Cometti of Argentina
Uruguay will face off against Argentina for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Uruguay vs Argentina live in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 2 delivers one of the most compelling clashes of the CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League as Argentina square off against Uruguay in a battle between two contenders aiming for the top spots and a ticket to the next World Cup.

Argentina enter the matchup riding high after a convincing 3-1 win over Paraguay in their opener and will look to build on that momentum. Uruguay, on the other hand, kick off their campaign determined to make a strong first impression by taking down one of the region’s powerhouses.

When will the Uruguay vs Argentina match be played?

Uruguay play against Argentina this Tuesday, October 28, in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM (ET).

Esperanza Pizarro of Uruguay – Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

Uruguay vs Argentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Argentina in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League clash between Uruguay and Argentina in the USA on FuboOther options: TUDN, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
