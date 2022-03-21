Mexico and the United States Men's National Team face off in a highly anticipated game on Matchday 12 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream the game.

The Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022 reaches its crucial stages. The March international window will bring us the final triple-fixture that will begin with a can't-miss game between Mexico and the USMNT. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial) or fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

El Tri head into this game under a lot of pressure after failing to stay on their feet throughout the campaign. Gerardo Martino's men got results in the last window but their performances left a lot to be desired. Will they beat the USA this time?

Gregg Berhalter's men had the upper hand over Mexico in their last meetings across different competitions. However, the USMNT still got a job to do as they're tied on points with El Tri and will set foot at the Azteca aiming to move another step close to a long-awaited World Cup appearance.

Mexico vs. USMNT: Date

Mexico and the United States Men's National Team will face each other on Thursday, March 24, at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 12 of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Mexico vs. USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico vs. USMNT

The game between Mexico and the United States Men's National Team will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.