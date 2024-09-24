Trending topics:
Mexico’s Santiago Giménez goes down injured: length of time away revealed

Santiago Giménez went down with an upper leg injury and will be out until 2025.

Santiago Giménez of Mexico
© IMAGOSantiago Giménez of Mexico

By Kelvin Loyola

As if Mexico did not have enough trouble to deal with, now El Tri will be without one of their top talents, Santiago Giménez. Feyenoord has confirmed that the striker will be sidelined for three months due to a thigh injury.

The Mexican international sustained the injury during Sunday’s match against NAC Breda, where he had to be carried off on a stretcher after just half an hour at De Kuip. 

Despite this setback, Giménez has had an impressive start to the season, netting four goals in seven appearances for Feyenoord. Since his arrival from Liga MX’s Cruz Azul in July 2022, the 23-year-old has scored a remarkable total of 53 goals for the club.

Santiago Giménez’s Injury Comes at a Bad Time

Santiago Giménez continues to maintain healthy numbers in the Eredivisie, and the Mexican international has been the subject of various high-profile rumors regarding a move to a better league. 

Santiago Giménez playing in UCL.

Giménez’s thigh injury will keep him away until 2025, and he will most likely finish this season with Feyenoord. Despite his club success, the striker has not been able to translate his good form to the national team, where he has only four goals in 32 caps.

