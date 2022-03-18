Chelsea will visit Middlesbrough this Saturday, March 19 for the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

Middlesbrough and Chelsea will face each other this Saturday, March 19 at the Riverside Stadium in what will be the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free.

After closing out their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series against a combative Lille, Chelsea will now have to face their FA Cup commitment. Despite being third, they are far from the fight for the Premier League, so the main objectives of the "Blues" this season will be the FA Cup and the Champions League.

On the Middlesbrough side, they want to give a new surprise in this 2021-2022 edition of the FA Cup. In the round of 16 they eliminated Manchester United on penalties, and Tottenham in the round of 16, which means that they know very well how to play against big teams. Likewise, this will be an even bigger challenge for them, as they will face one of the best teams on the continent.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Time: 1:15 PM (ET)

Location: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Storylines

As could be expected taking into account the history of both teams, Chelsea is the vast dominator of the statistics between the two, since in a total of 113 games they have won 54 times, while Middlesbroug have done so in 30. In addition, there were 29 ties. For the FA Cup they faced the last time on February 27, 2013 with a 2-0 victory for the "Blues".

How to watch or live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the US

This 2021/2022 FA Cup quarter final game will have a single broadcast. The match between Middlesbrough (looking for a new feat) and Chelsea can be watched in the United States only through ESPN +.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorite with -195 odds, while Middlesbrough have +550. A draw would finish in a +330 payout.

DraftKings Middlesbrough -195 Tie +330 Chelsea +550

*Odds via DraftKings