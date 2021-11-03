AC Milan and Porto will face each other again at San Siro for Matchday 4 of Group B of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

AC Milan vs Porto: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 4 of 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Milan and Porto will meet again at the San Siro in Milan in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage. The hosts, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as their main weapon in attack, will try to claim their first win in the tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Group B Matchday 4 game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as Milan are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won on four occasions, with Porto emerging victorious in three of their previous duels, and an equal number of three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2021, when the Portuguese managed to get a tight 1-0 win at home in their first Group B encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Milan vs Porto: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Milan and Porto will be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at San Siro in Milan.

Milan vs Porto: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Milan vs Porto for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Milan and Porto on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group B will be broadcast on TUDN.com, Galavision, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN App in the United States.