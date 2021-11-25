Milan and Sassuolo will clash off on Sunday at San Siro Stadium in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Milan vs Sassuolo: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 14 of Serie A 2021-22

Milan will host Sassuolo at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Italian league soccer match in the US. To watch the game live in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 17th Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Sassuolo have grabbed a triumph five times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 21, 2021, when the Neroverdi surprised the Rossoneri with a late 2-1 thriller win away in Milan in the 2020/21 Serie A season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Sassuolo: Date

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 14 match between Milan and Sassuolo will be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the San Siro in Milan.

Milan vs Sassuolo: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Milan vs Sassuolo in Serie A 2021-22

The Italian league game to be played between Milan and Sassuolo on the 14th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.

TV Channel in Canada to watch Milan vs Sassuolo in Serie A 2021-22

The Italian league game to be played between Milan and Sassuolo on the 14th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in Canada.