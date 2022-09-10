In the final stretch of the MLS 2022 regular season, the Western Conference leaders are set to visit a team that is desperate to protect its place in the Playoffs: Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC. Find out how and where to tune in to watch this match in the United States.

The 2022 MLS season is going by in a heartbeat. The regular season is 4 games away and the teams of the tournament are playing their last cards to achieve their goals. On matchday 31, Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC will take place and here we reveal how and where to watch the broadcast if you are in the United States.

First of all, it is inevitable to note that the leader of the Western Conference, and probably the best team in MLS, Los Angeles FC comes to the stage with the motivation that a win in combination with a loss or a draw of Austin FC can ensure their permanence at the top of the standings.

For its part, Minnesota United lives a dissimilar reality to that of its rival in turn, because it knows that if the leader of its conference defeats it, there may be unhealthy consequences for its cause, if that result is combined with a win by Real Salt Lake, Portland. This would leave them in the clear possibility of losing their playoff qualification at the hands of voracious pursuers such as the LA Galaxy.

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Date

The exciting matchday 31 clash of the 2022 MLS regular season between Minnesota United and Los Angeles will take place midweek on Tuesday, September 13, at Minnesota's Allianz Field, an unbeatable venue.

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Time by State ni the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Minnesota United vs LAFC:

If you are an MLS fan, are in the United States and don't want to miss a minute of the action of Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC, here are the options you have to tune into the live broadcast of this match: ESPN+, ESPN App, Estrella TV, ESPN LA 710 AM, My13KCOP, and Bally Sports North EXTRA.