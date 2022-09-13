Minnesota United play against LAFC today at Allianz Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 31. Full exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS Week 31 in the US today

Minnesota United are ready to face LAFC, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 31 game will take place at Allianz Field today, September 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team must win this game to avoid putting their spot at risk. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Minnesota United are in a position to make it to the postseason, they are the sixth best team in the Western Conference with 13-5-12 and 44 points. For very little their record is positive and the last three weeks were bad for them.

Los Angeles FC continue to dominate the conference standings with almost twenty wins, 19-3-8 overall, they have 60 points and it is unlikely that they will lose the first spot of the standings even though there are still 12 points to play in the regular season.

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Storylines

Minnesota United started September with two straight losses against FC Dallas 0-3 and against Portland Timbers 0-1, plus before those two bad weeks they lost the last game of August against Real Salt Lake 0-3. After this game Minnesota United close the regular season playing against Sporting KC, San Jose and Vancouver.

Los Angeles FC lost a recent game against FC Dallas 1-2 on the road which adds to three other on the road games LAFC recently lost against San Jose, Austin and Houston Dynamo during August. They haven't won a game on the road since Aug. 6 against Real Salt Lake.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota United vs LAFC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch the game in the US are My13 KCOP, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, Estrella TV, Bally Sports North EXTRA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Minnesota United vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota United are underdogs at home with 3.00 odds that will pay $300 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent losing streak. LAFC are favorites with 2.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Minnesota United 3.00 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 LAFC 2.10

* Odds via BetMGM.