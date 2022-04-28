In a rollercoaster half hour various major news agencies reported that the famous Italian soccer agent had died, only for Raiola to tweet that it’s the second time in 4 months he has been reported dead.

For the record Mino Raiola is at a hospital in Milan and is said to be “fighting for his life”, the source of those statements? His doctor, Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milano stated, “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”. That statement along with Raiola’s own tweet confirmed that the football agent is very much among the living.

Only a half hour prior news “broke” that Raiola had died of an “illness”, and it did not take long for retweets, obituaries, SEO articles, and breaking news pieces from such prestigious news agencies such as El Pais, Dario Ole, Gazzetta dello Sport, 90Min and others to confirm the Italian’s supposed death. Even Real Madrid put out a tweet in memorandum to Mino Raiola.

It was yet another black eye for journalism as many reporters rush to have an exclusive story without checking any facts. In this case Mino Raiola was the latest famous person killed by Twitter.

Social media reacts to Mino Raiola back from the dead

The Italian super-agent has the creme of the creme of clients in the Soccer community, some of his list of clients has and have included: Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Mario Balotelli, Pavel Nedvěd, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Hirving Lozano, Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others.

Raiola tweeted minutes after his death had circulated the globe: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pi+*ed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Raiola is a speaker of seven languages: Italian, English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Dutch and according to Forbes is worth in the range of $84 million.