MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 International Friendly in your country

MLS All Star Team and Arsenalwill face each other this Wednesday July, 19 in what will be a 2023 international club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal online in the US on Apple TV]

Despite a strong start in the Premier League, Arsenal‘s 2022/2023 season was a major letdown. They seemed unstoppable and poised for the title, but their performance faltered in the final stretch, ultimately costing them the championship. Manchester City emerged as the victors, leaving the “Gunners” behind.

In the upcoming season, Arsenal are determined to bounce back and go for the title. They are fully focused on thorough preparation, including this match against the MLS All-Star Team. This presents a unique opportunity for American League fans to witness their favorite players playing together in the same team.

MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 12:30 PM (July 20)

Belgium: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (July 20)

France: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Germany: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (July 20)

Greece: 3:30 AM (July 20)

India: 6:00 AM (July 20)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (July 20)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (July 20)

Israel: 3:30 AM (July 20)

Italy: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (July 20)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 20)

New Zealand: 1:30 PM (July 20)

Norway: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (July 20)

Poland: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 20)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (July 20)

Spain: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 20)

UAE: 4:30 AM (July 20)

UK: 1:30 AM (July 20)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

MLS All Star Team vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues, as well as this friendly game.