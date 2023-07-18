Manchester United vs Lyon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 International Friendly in your country

Manchester United will play against Lyon this Wednesday, July 19 in what will be a 2023 international club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Lyon online free in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United‘s 2022/2023 season was a thrilling ride, with ups and downs. After a bad start, the team exceeded expectations and ended the season on a positive note. However, as a club hungry for success, the “Red Devils” are determined to prepare fully for the upcoming 2023/2024 campaign.

And for this, nothing better than friendly games against strong continental opponents. Olympique de Lyon, known for their competitiveness, have historically proven to be formidable rivals. They had a disappointing 2022/2023 season, so they are eager to bounce back and make it better the next season.

Manchester United vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Ghana: Star Times App

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: Star Times App

Nigeria: Star Times App

South Africa: Star Times App

United Kingdom: MUTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN2.