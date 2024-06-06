Lionel Messi continues to try to recruit familiar faces to join him at Inter Miami, but one of Leo's former teammates at the Argentine national team passed on the offer.

Lionel Messi put Inter Miami on the map by taking his talents to South Florida in the summer of 2023. But while his move has convinced many stars to join MLS, it looks like Leo’s mere presence hasn’t been enough to persuade all his targets.

In fact, not even speaking with Messi himself seemed to seal the deal for Marcos Rojo. The former Manchester United defender, who participated in two World Cups with Argentina alongside Leo, recently revealed the 8x Ballon d’Or winner called Rojo to extend him an offer to join the Herons.

“In January, Leo called me. It wasn’t just anyone or an intermediary. I spoke with Messi, and he told me about the possibility of going to Inter. Imagine what that represents for any footballer. And I wasn’t convinced about leaving Boca because I had recently renewed my contract,” Rojo told Argentine radio station Radio La Red. “All I did was communicate with Román (Riquelme, Boca Juniors president) and tell him the situation. I told him that if he needed me, I would stay. I am one hundred percent convinced about staying at Boca and want to continue doing so.”

Rojo, 32, joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors in 2021 and is under contract with the club through 2025. His arrival would’ve strengthened a struggling Inter Miami defense, but not even Leo’s phone call changed the defender’s mind.

Marcos Rojo of Boca Juniors drives the ball during a group B match between Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on March 30, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I have a contract through next year, and I will try to improve in areas where I need to and return to my best form, because I love playing for Boca, defending this jersey, and playing at La Bombonera,” added Rojo. “I really enjoy being at Boca. I will need to improve, work hard, and put in more effort to keep my place here, which is where I love to be.”

Marcos Rojo’s World Cup history with Messi, Argentina

Rojo and Messi played together in two World Cups for the Argentine national team. The former was La Albiceleste’s starting left-back in the team’s impressive run to the final in Brazil 2014, with Messi and company getting their hearts broken by Germany in extra time.

The pair continued to be teammates for more high-profile tournaments, including the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa America. Rojo was once again called up by Argentina for the Russia 2018 World Cup, in which he delivered an unforgettable moment.

Marcos Rojo of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lionel Messi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

With Vitor Moses of Nigeria cancelling out Messi’s opener in the group stage finale, La Albiceleste were on the brink of getting eliminated as the final whistle drew nearer. When the group stage exit looked inevitable, Rojo came up clutch with a crucial header after 86′ to give Argentina all three points and a ticket to the round of 16.

Messi celebrated with Rojo in ecstasy, as the defender helped the country avoid a humiliating result early in the tournament. Argentina then lost to eventual champions France in the round of 16, but at least they extended their run for a bit longer.