Lionel Messi has completely changed the outlook in US soccer since joining Inter Miami. The Argentine star has made an impact not only on the field, but also off it by helping Major League Soccer get unprecedented attention.

Having recently won the World Cup with his country, the 36-year-old still has a lot left in the tank and the rest of the league has noticed that. Messi has made such an impact in MLS that rival teams have already asked for major changes.

While the salary cap rule is probably the biggest thing everyone wants to address, the league also seems to be considering the possibility of making changes to its schedule because of Leo.

MLS could take a break during FIFA fixtures because of Messi

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino revealed MLS has plans to stop the regular season activity during international breaks to avoid losing players like Messi for a number of fixtures.

“I have it understood that they are analyzing that for next year. It is probable that that will happen,” Martino said, via Inter Miami insider Franco Panizo.

The Herons coach recently confirmed Messi will miss at least three games due to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which is why MLS would consider making this change. Most leagues take a break while their players go out on international duty, so it would make sense.

Which MLS games is Messi expected to miss?

Lionel Messi could miss two games in September (Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United) and two in October (FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC).