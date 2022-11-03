The 2022 MLS Cup Final will be held at the Banc of California Stadium, where LAFC will play against Philadelphia Union. Here you will find out the tickets available, and where to buy them.

The most anticipated game of the 2022 MLS Season is set. Los Angeles FC, champion of the Western Conference will face Philadelphia Union, champion of the Eastern Conference, for the 2022 MLS Cup. This matchup will be held at the Banc of California stadium, thanks to LAFC's highest-points made through the regular season.

One of highest-profile rosters in the entire Major League Soccer has made it to their first-ever MLS Cup final, Los Angeles FC. With Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale, and Giorgio Chiellini, as their international stars, as well as domestic heroes Kellyn Acosta and Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. The Black & Gold have taken home the first trophy of the season, the Supporters’ Shield, as the club with the highest regular-season point total. However, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo wants the gold and glory of the MLS Trophy.

On the other side, Philadelphia Union finally have got the luck on their side. After their awful situation when 11 players listed out from the Eastern Conference Final in 2021, the Union bounced back this season to clinch their first-ever MLS Cup Final. In fact, the team managed by Jim Curtin had one of the best attacking sides of the season with strikers Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre, as well as attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag, who combined for at least 19 goals and assists in 2022 MLS Regular season.

How to buy tickets for LAFC vs Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Philadelphia Union will face-ff on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Banc of California Stadium, home of Western Conference top team, for the 2022 MLS Final match. The match is set to kick-off at 4:00 PM (ET). Tickets are still available to purchase through Ticketmaster, as well as official resale shops such as Seat Geek, where the least expensive ticket is listed for $450, and the most expensive is $10,000 with VIP section, and luxury box included.

How to watch or live stream free LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in the US

If you won't be able to attend to the 2022 MLS Final game at the Banc of California Stadium, where Los Angeles FC will host Philadelphia Union on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET), you can watch or live stream free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).