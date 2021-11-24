The 32- year-old former USMNT forward could see his time in Toronto FC finished as the club may buyout his contract or trade him.

The jury is out on Jozy Altidore’s body of work in MLS and Toronto FC. In total Altidore, who signed as one of the league’s most expensive players, scored 62 goals in 139 games, but the last two seasons has seen a big decline for the former New York Red Bulls prodigy.

Altidore played all of 16 games this season and scored 4 goals, in 2020 the big forward played 13 games and scored only 2 goals. Injuries have sidelined his career tremendously, and that may have been enough for the Toronto FC brass who recently named Bob Bradley as the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Bogert, Jozy Altidore and former league MVP Alejandro Pozuelo could be on the move from Toronto FC, as Bob Bradley will want to lay his stamp on the team. Here is what solutions there is on the table with Jozy Altidore.

Jozy Altidore set to leave Toronto FC

As reported by Tom Bogert, Altidore is under contract in 2022, but a buyout or trade is not out of the question. Toronto FC club president Bill Manning stated on Altidore’s future, "Jozy is under contract… Everything is open right now with us,” with regards to a buyout or trade.

With Bob Bradley taking over and a last place finish in 2021, Toronto FC will be shaking things up, Altidore’s injury history could be key in TFC moving on from the big American. While MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo’s contract is up after next season stated, "You can ask the sporting director later. I hope I can be here a lot of years. … I’m happy here. With a new project, new coach, I’m very excited. I hope I can be here more years."