Lionel Messi will cause a historic record to be broken during the match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffered a hard blow after being eliminated by Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals. Now, all energies will be focused on winning the MLS.

It’s important to remember that, upon his arrival in the United States, Messi didn’t play the full season, so the expectations are enormous during 2024 in various cities across the country. Thousands of people eagerly await seeing the legend.

Therefore, ahead of Saturday’s match, Sporting KC decided to leave Children’s Mercy Park to play at the famous Arrowhead Stadium, the home of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

As a consequence, Lionel Messi will likely break several records in a city that will also host the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi will break major record in Kansas City

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will play against Sporting Kansas City in front of over 76 000 spectators at Arrowhead Stadium. That number will set a new attendance record for a soccer match in Missouri.

In 2010, an International Friendly between Sporting KC and Manchester United attracted over 52 000 fans, but that figure will be eclipsed this Saturday during the MLS match. The fame is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM (ET).

It’s worth noting that Arrowhead Stadium will host the match between the United States and Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America. Additionally, two years later, it will be the host of several matches in the World Cup.