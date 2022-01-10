The Polish striker is coming off of his best year to date with the New England Revolution and is now the subject of transfer talks.

The MLS offseason continues with incoming and outgoing moves, now an unexpected rumor has begun to circulate involving New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa. Buksa, who formed a formidable partnership with Gustavo Bou in the New England attack, scored 16 goals in 31 matches in 2021.

Now a report out of Poland has Buksa in the sights of Italian Serie B side Pisa SC. According to Mateusz Borek, Buksa has an offer on the table from Pisa at an estimated $10 million.

“Adam was in Poland for a few days. He went to Boston; he flew yesterday probably to pack his things and return to Europe” Borek stated on the “Power of Futbolu” show. Here is more on Adam Buksa’s rumored move back to Europe.

Adam Buksa to Pisa SC for $10 million rumor

According to Borek, Buksa has had offers to go to England and the Middle East, but the transfer that is catching steam is a move to Pisa SC. The 25-year-old has been with New England for two seasons and has a total of 22 goals in 52 games. It was always rumored that MLS was a pitstop for Buksa and during his time in the league has attracted European suitors.

Pisa SC is top of the table in Serie B and pushing to get to Serie A next season and see Buksa as the icing on the cake to make that push forward. No one in New England has commented on the transfer rumor and it would be a blow to the Revolution to lose one of their main players after also selling Tajon Buchanan in August.