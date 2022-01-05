Miles Robinson is another of those MLS USMNT players coming off a great year, earning 13 caps for the USMNT in 2021 and scoring the game winning goal in the Gold Cup final against Mexico. His play in MLS and for country has sparked interest over the last few weeks from clubs all over Europe.

Robinson has reportedly come to the attention of Bundesliga and Premier League sides and the price is rumored to be around $6 million to $10 million in transfer fee. Now Felipe Cárdenas is reporting that while interest is there Atlanta United has not received any concrete offers.

Robinson played a total of 26 games for Atlanta United in 2021 and has played 87 since his first season in 2017 scoring 1 goal. Atlanta United has various players on the transfer block but no information on a sale has been released.

Atlanta United players with transfer interest

Miles Robinson has not received a formal offer but there is interest, it looks like he will start the season in MLS, and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra stated Robinson would be back next year in December. George Bello had interest from Watford, but that deal looks to have cooled off. The club is also looking to move Ezequiel Barco but while there has been interest in the Argentine before, the transfer may be an issue as Atlanta United may get a lot less than previously thought.

According to reports the five stripes have already signed Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield for a record fee, the Argentine club announced the sale while Atlanta United, who are at 3 DP’s have not. Rumors have circulated that Almada’s ongoing sexual abuse case would not allow the player to enter the United States and the no sale of Ezequiel Barco would hamper the player’s arrival. All information regarding Almada’s eventual arrival to Atlanta has since cooled off as well.