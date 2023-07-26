MLS vs Saudi league: Messi, Ronaldo and the 10 most expensive players in each league

After years of taking center stage in the top five European leagues, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi decided to leave the Old Continent this year. The Portuguese took his talents to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, while the Argentine star joined MLS side Inter Miami.

Both have changed the outlook in world soccer, helping to increase the popularity of these leagues and paving the way for other stars to follow in their footsteps.

But Ronaldo recently made big headlines by claiming the Saudi Pro League is “much better” than Major League Soccer, even if Messi is now in the US. Here, we’ll compare the 10 most expensive players in each league, according to Transfermarkt.

The 10 most valuable players in MLS

Unsurprisingly, Messi is by far the most valuable player in MLS at 35 million euros. He is followed by another world champion with Argentina, as Thiago Almada of Atlanta United is reportedly worth 20 million euros. The podium is completed by another Argentine, with Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi valued at 15 million euros.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – €35 million Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) – €20 million Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC) – €15 million Talles Magno (New York City FC) – €15 million Jose Cifuentes (LAFC) – €12 million Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) – €12 million Hany Mukhtar (Nashville FC) – €12 million Facundo Torres (Orlando City) – €10 million Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew) – €10 million Evander (Portland Timbers) – €9 million

The 10 most valuable players in the Saudi Pro League

Even though he’s the most renowned player in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is not the most valuable star in the league. That’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is valued at 50 million euros. Al-Hilal teammate Ruben Neves follows him at 40 million euros, while Seko Fofana completes the podium with a market value of 32 million euros.