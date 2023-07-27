Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi decided to call it a time in Europe this year. The Portuguese superstar shocked everyone by joining the Saudi Pro League, while the Argentine world champion took his talents to MLS.

This situation is changing the outlook in the sport, since their presence is making a revolution in their respective leagues. However, many wonder whether Messi or Ronaldo are in a better spot.

The Al-Nassr star looks convinced that his league is more important, even if Inter Miami were able to pull off the arrival of the 7x Ballon d’Or winner. Here, we’ll compare the best XI of each league based on achievements, performances and market value.

Best XI in MLS led by Messi

Major League Soccer has interesting prospects as well as veteran players who made a name for themselves in Europe. This is what its best starting eleven could look like:

Roman Burki; Calegari, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Jordi Alba; Thiago Almada, Sergio Busquets, Hany Mukhtar; Lionel Messi, Christian Benteke, Facundo Torres.

Of course, there are many other players who also made a case to be on this team: Sebastian Driussi, Jesus Ferreira, Luciano Acosta, Lorenzo Insigne, Riqui Puig, Federico Bernardeschi, Emmanuel Reynoso, among others.

Best XI in Saudi Pro League led by Ronaldo

On the other hand, the Saudi Pro League has recruited a number of world-renowned players still in their prime as well as other superstars going through their sunset years. This is what its best lineup could look like:

Edouard Mendy; Saud Abdulhamid, Jason Denayer, Kalidou Koulibaly, Alex Telles; Ruben Neves, N’Golo Kante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Malcom.

These big-name players could also be on the team: Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Jota, Moussa Dembele, David Ospina, among others.