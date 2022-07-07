One of the biggest moves this summer was the one of Giorgo Chiellini leaving Europe to sign with LAFC. Now, the former Italy's captain is looking forward to suceed with the Los Angeles' team, but first he needs to make his debut and impress every fan across the Major League Soccer.

LAFC made two huge blockbuster moves this summer. The black and gold club went to Europe to sign to big stars as Gareth Bale and Giorgo Chiellini. This last one has just retired from Italy's national team against Argentina during the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium. Now, he is focused on winning titles in the MLS with his new squad.

Chiellini's career is, no doubt, one of the best for an Italian centre-back in the 21st Century. He won 20 titles with Juventus during his 15 years with La Vecchia Signora. With Italy, his biggest achievement was in 2020 when he led his national team to the UEFA Euro's title, defeating England in the final match.

When will Giorgo Chiellini make his LAFC debut?

It was uncertain if Giorgio Chiellini could appear at the beginning of July with LAFC. The big announcement of his transfer was made when the Serie A ended its campaign, but some issues with his international pass delayed his debut with his new club.

The Italian legend couldn't play against Vancouver (July 2nd), so it is probable that he will do at one of the most attractive and important games of the season: vs LA Galaxy. The Los Angeles Derby, also called 'El Trafico' will be played this July 8th and the LAFC's Twitter account posted an image of Giorgio Chiellini training alongside his new teammates, giving the fans a hint that he could be availale for the match.