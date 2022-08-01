PSV will visit Monaco for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, Monaco and PSV will face each other. Here you can find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial).

Two historic teams from UEFA competitions face each other, and especially from the Champions League. It is common to always see them in the group stage or in rounds of 16, although in some years they have been able to go further in the competition. Now, only one of them will be able to participate in the 2022/2023 edition.

Between the two, it could be assumed that PSV have a slight advantage since, unlike Monaco, they have already played their first official game this season, and it was a 5-3 win against Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup. However, the French team they played several friendlies so they come with a certain rhythm to face this important game.

Monaco vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

PSV will face Monaco in this 2022 summer friendly game this Tuesday, August 2 at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, district of Monaco

France: 8:00PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

Monaco vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

International: Bet365

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN, FOX

United States: Paramount+ (free trial)