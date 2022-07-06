Monterrey and Club America are set to play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Monterrey will play against Club America at Estadio BBVA for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch live on FuboTV.

Monterrey were straight ahead to their first win over Santos Laguna. However, the team managed by Victor Manuel Vucetich couldn't avoid to lose in a last-minute penalty goal. Therefore, Monterrey need to win in order to climb up in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura table.

Whereas Club America couldn't managed to win over Atlas, the current Liga MX Champions. However, they still kept a point out of this matchup. So, the team managed by Fernando Ortiz seek a win to prove this newly formed team is championship-contender.

Monterrey vs Club America: Date

Monterrey and Club America will face against each other on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Both teams seek their first win for the current Mexican tournament to climb up in the table.

Monterrey vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the US

This Liga MX Regular season game between Monterrey and Club America for Matchday 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.