Monterrey and Club America face off on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Matchday 9 of the 2022 Clausura will bring us a can't-miss game between teams desperate for points when Monterrey welcome Club America to the BBVA Bancomer. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time of this Liga MX game. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Following a poor start to the domestic league and a disappointing performance in the FIFA Club World Cup, Rayados have parted ways with Javier Aguirre. Monterrey are currently 15h as they have won just once (D3 L2) in the tournament.

The outlook is not better for the visitors, though. Las Aguilas are also in the search of a new manager as they sacked Santiago Solari following a 1-1 draw with Queretaro. Just like Monterrey, America have 6 points and have also failed to grab a victory in their last four games. Will any of these teams get back to winning ways this time?

Monterrey vs. Club America: Date

Monterrey and Club America will face each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, they shared the points in a goalless affair. But Rayados had the upper hand in the Concachampions final.

Monterrey vs. Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

TV channel to watch Monterrey vs. Club America in the US

The game to be played between Monterrey and Club America will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes.