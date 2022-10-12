Monterrey will clash against Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Monterrey and Cruz Azul meet again for the second leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch. The match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

Monterrey have one of the best rosters in Liga MX and finished the season as the second best team in the table with 35 points. At home, they were undefeated (5 wins and 3 draws). On Matchday 13 of Apertura 2022, Cruz Azul visited Rayados and both clubs offered one of the best games in the tournament. Monterrey won that thriller 3-2. Furthermore, Victor Manuel Vucetich is a Top-5 manager in Mexican League history, especially because of his enormous experience when facing elimination rounds.

Raul Gutierrez has done a remarkable job as the interim manager of Cruz Azul. When he took charge, the club was simply lost after a brutal 7-0 loss against archrival: Club America. Since that moment, La Maquina won five of its last seven games to qualify for the playoffs and, in an epic finish, they eliminated Club Leon last week in the first round of the Liguilla.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Date

Cruz Azul will visit Monterrey in the second leg of the Quarterfinals on Saturday, October 15 at 7:06 PM (ET) in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The match will be played at Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon. No tiebreaker for away goals and there's an advantage for Rayados, since they were a better team in the table during the season. In case the aggregate score ends in a draw, Monterrey will go directly to the semifinals.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:06 PM

CT: 6:06 PM

MT: 5:06 PM

PT: 4:06 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the US

Monterrey and Cruz Azul fight for a spot in the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.