Monterrey and Cruz Azul will face each other this Saturday, January 22 at 10:06 PM (ET) for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey started with a 0-0 draw against Queretaro which felt more like a loss since during the game the "Rayados" were superior, however, they recovered in Matchday 2 with a 4-0 victory against Necaxa and now they are looking to be leaders of Liga MX in this game.

The visitors, on the other hand, are one of the 3 teams together with Pumas UNAM and Pachuca that have won their first two games. That is why in this match they will seek to extend their winning streak to 3 in a row and reach 9 points, which would allow them to continue being one of the leaders.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 10:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Greater Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Monterrey and Cruz Azul will play this Saturday, January 22 for Matchday 3 of Liga MX will be the 55th between both teams. The statistics are dominated by the “Cementeros” who have won 21 times, while the “Rayados” have done so in 15. In addition, there were 18 draws.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Monterrey are the favorite with -115 odds, while Cruz Azul have +330. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

DraftKings Monterrey -115 Tie +245 Cruz Azul +330

