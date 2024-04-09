The stakes will be high on Wednesday, April 10, when Monterrey welcome Inter Miami to Estadio BBVA in the return leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream it in different parts of the world.
Needless to say, all eyes are on Lionel Messi ahead of this big game. The Argentine star is expected to make his first start since March 13th, when he was subbed off against Nashville due to a hamstring injury.
The 36-year-old’s return comes just in time for the Herons, who arrive in Mexico aiming to turn things around. Last week, Rayados came from behind to claim a 2-1 win in Fort Lauderdale.
Monterrey vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 PM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 8:30 AM (Thursday)
Canada: 10:30 PM (EDT)
France: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
Germany: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
India: 8 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Italy: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
Malaysia: 10:30 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Portugal: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
UAE: 6:30 AM (Thursday)
UK: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
United States: 10:30 PM (ET)
Monterrey vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
India: FanCode
International: Bet365, YouTube, CONCACAF GO
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium
Netherlands: ESPN
Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1