Liga MX Apertura 2022 leaders Rayados Monterrey host a tough opponent, Mazatlan, on matchday 12. Here's how and where to watch the match for free in the United States.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Liga MX match

There is some pressure on the current leader of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 that could be broken with a win that looks possible when Rayados Monterrey hosts Mazatlan on matchday 12. If you are in the United States you can watch this game for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Rayados Monterrey's dominance of Liga MX has been somewhat diluted by their inconsistency, which has resulted in just 2 wins in their last 5 games. Thus, a revitalized America is only two points behind in the standings and a slip could cause them to lose the first place.

Fortunately for Monterrey, they will face Mazatlan, a team that occupies 14th place in the standings of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament as a result of just 2 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses in 11 games played. It is inevitable to put it as a suitable rival for the current leader of the tournament.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Date

Due to Mazatlan's recent founding and inclusion in Liga MX, the match against Rayados Monterrey has only 4 previous records. Three wins for the northern team and one draw. This new clash will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Mazatlan:

Will Liga MX history be witnessed with Mazatlan's first (and surprise) win over Rayados in its history, or will Monterrey revalidate its status as tournament leader by inflicting its fifth loss on the Sinaloa team? To find out the answer, tune in live and free from the U.S. on Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or via ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.