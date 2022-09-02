With the clear goal of maintaining their hard-earned lead in the Liga MX Apertura 2022, Rayados Monterrey defend their lead against a timid Mazatlan attack on Matchday 12. This match is free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) and in this story we will reveal the preview, as well as the predictions and odds.
After three games without a win, Rayados Monterrey recovered its essence and was able to stay at the top of the Liga MX standings for another matchday. However, it is a fact that a slip could cause them to suffer a hard fall as the Águilas are ready to snatch the place of honor.
On the other side of the field, Mazatlan embodies one of the grayest teams in the current Liga MX tournament. Without being the worst, they are far from being the best. Thus, with this attitude, it wanders in the standings where it occupies the 14th position out of 18 with 2 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats.
Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Match Information
Date: Saturday, September, 3, 2022
Time: 8:05 PM (ET)
Location: BBVA Stadium, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:05 PM
CT: 7:05 PM
MT: 6:05 PM
PT: 5:05 PM
Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Storylines and Head-to-Head
Two draws in tough games against Toluca and Tigres and then a surprising loss to Chivas Guadalajara slowed Monterrey's progress in Liga MX, until Tijuana crossed their path and they clearly beat them 3-0 in the border city. Mazatlán, meanwhile, is coming off a tough 3-1 defeat at the hands of Club América in front of their own fans.
Due to its foundation just celebrated in June 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, the history between Mazatlan and Rayados Monterrey is reduced to only 4 Liga MX matches. The northerners have won 3 of them in exchange for 1 draw, so Mazatlan is looking forward to their first ever win over Rayados.
How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Mazatlan:
Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Predictions and Odds
