The leaders of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 must regain their ferocity if they are not to lose their throne on matchday 12: Rayados Monterrey vs Mazatlan. Find preview, predictions and odds, and information to watch the match for free if you are in the United States.

With the clear goal of maintaining their hard-earned lead in the Liga MX Apertura 2022, Rayados Monterrey defend their lead against a timid Mazatlan attack on Matchday 12. This match is free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) and in this story we will reveal the preview, as well as the predictions and odds.

After three games without a win, Rayados Monterrey recovered its essence and was able to stay at the top of the Liga MX standings for another matchday. However, it is a fact that a slip could cause them to suffer a hard fall as the Águilas are ready to snatch the place of honor.

On the other side of the field, Mazatlan embodies one of the grayest teams in the current Liga MX tournament. Without being the worst, they are far from being the best. Thus, with this attitude, it wanders in the standings where it occupies the 14th position out of 18 with 2 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September, 3, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: BBVA Stadium, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Live Stream US: Fubo TV (7-day free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.