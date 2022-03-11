Monterrey will play against Mazatlan today, March 11, in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Monterrey and Mazatlan will face each other today, March 11 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey's season has not been the most auspicious. To start at the 2022 Club World Cup, they failed to reach the semi-finals despite being favorites to do so. In addition, in 7 games (they still have to recover two) they only obtained 9 points. After their win last week against America, they want to get back to winning ways.

In the case of Mazatlan, they seek to leave the bottom of the deposition table. They are currently penultimate just one point above America (and they still have their Matchday 9 game) so they will try not to be in last position again and, why not, be one of the teams that will play the Reclassification.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: BBVA Stadium, Greater Monterrey, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history not many games are recorded between these two rivals. Only three have been played, and in them there was never a victory for Mazatlan, so the dominators of the statistics are Monterrey, who won 2 of those three games, the remaining game being of course a draw. The last time they played for Liga MX was precisely this draw: 1-1 on August 7, 2021

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Mazatlan in the US

The game that will be played this today, March 11 at the BBVA Stadium for the Matchday 10 of Liga MX between Monterrey and Mazatlan will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Monterrey are unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.42 odds, while Mazatlan have 7.00. A tie would finish in a 4.40 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of Liga MX through BetMGM.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.42 Tie 4.40 Mazatlan 7.00

*Odds via BetMGM