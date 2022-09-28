An authentic duel at the top of Liga MX is what will be experienced in matchday 17 of the Apertura 2022: Monterrey vs Pachuca. A match you can watch for free in the United States. Here's how and where to watch it.

Liga MX has its last matchday of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 Tournament. Two of the best teams of the season will face each other in a battle for the best possible place in the standings for the playoffs: Monterrey vs Pachuca, a match that can be watched for free in the United States with Fubo TV (free trial).

In its most recent five Liga MX matches, Monterrey has done justice to its squad, one of the most expensive in Mexico and the American continent, with four wins. They know that one more win could even give them the overall lead.

Meanwhile, Pachuca, with a team full of sensational young players, wants to crown its excellent regular phase by stealing second place in the Liga MX standings from Rayados. A win would not only allow them to do so, but would also ensure that Santos, the team that is chasing them, does not displace them in fourth place.

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Date

The tremendous clash between Monterrey and Pachuca, two of the best teams of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament, will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the brand-new BBVA Stadium, located in Nuevo León, in northern Mexico.

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca:

Monterrey vs Pachuca is predicted to be one of the best games of the regular phase of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, which is all the more reason for you not to miss it. Tune in to Fubo TV (free trial) if you want to watch it totally free in the US. You can also find the broadcast on ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.