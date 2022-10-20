Monterrey will face Pachuca for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 semifinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the United States.

Monterrey will play against Pachuca for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

The second match of this series is played, which is undoubtedly one of the most even in this Liga MX postseason. Nothing less than a semifinal between two of the teams that finished in the top four and therefore did not play Requalification, but went straight to the quarterfinals.

There, Pachuca had a tough series against Tigres UANL, whom they eliminated after a very close series, thus preventing the "Clasico Regio" from being played in the semifinals. Monterrey were much calmer in their semifinal game, drawing 0-0 in the first leg, and winning 3-0 in the second. Without a doubt, this will be a very interesting duel.

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Date

This game for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura semifinals between Monterrey and Pachuca will be played at the BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico this Sunday, October 23 at 9:06 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca

This second leg of the 2022 Liga MX semifinals between Monterrey and Pachuca will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes.

