Monterrey will host Pachuca for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Monterrey will receive Pachuca in what will be the last Matchday of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament regular season. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will be an interesting game between two teams that are assured of their presence in the quarterfinals of this Apertura 2022. In other words, these teams could face each other in the final instances, either in the semifinals or even in the final depending on how the events unfold. quarterfinal matches.

Pachuca currently have 31 points, so with a loss they could be overtaken by Santos Laguna in third place, but even in the worst case they will be in the top 4. Something similar happens with Monterrey, although in their case, with the defeat they would fall to third place. It could also happen that they get to the first place, depending on how America does.

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 6:05 PM (ET)

Location: BBVA Stadium, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two teams have faced each other in a total of 56 games, with Monterrey dominating the statistics by a good difference, since they won 25 times. For their part, Pachuca won 15 times and there were also 15 draws.

The last time they faced each other was on April 24, 2022 for Matchday 16 of this year's Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Pachuca won 3-0 at home with goals from Luis Chavez (2) and Roberto de la Rosa.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Pachuca in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, October 1 at the BBVA Stadium, Nuevo Leon, Mexico for the Matchday 17 of Liga MX between Monterrey and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Monterrey are the favorite with 2.15 odds, while Pachuca have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

BetMGM Monterrey 2.15 Tie 3.50 Pachuca 3.10

*Odds via BetMGM