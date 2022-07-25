Monterrey will play against Puebla for Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Monterrey are one of the current Liga MX leaders with 9 points out of a possible 12 (3 wins and 1 loss). They share that first place with Toluca and Tigres UANL, so if they don't get the 3 points and one of these teams does, they could lose first place. Although, of course, there is still a long way to go, it is always better to fight from the top.

Puebla is another of those who fight at the top of the standings. With 8 points (2 wins and 2 draws), they are one of the 4 unbeaten teams that this Apertura 2022 still has. Of course, they want to be at the top of the standings, for which it is essential that they can return to victory after the draw 1-1 against Cruz Azul.

Monterrey vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: BBVA Bancomer Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Monterrey vs Puebla: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other 46 times and the result that has been repeated the most times is a tie with 19 occasions. The dominators of the statistics are Monterrey with 15 wins, while Puebla FC won 11 times.

The last time these two teams faced against each other was this year, on February 19, 2022 for the Matchday 6 of Clausura 2022. On that occasion Puebla FC beat Monterrey 1-0 with a goal from Diego de Buen.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Puebla in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, July 26 at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Monterrey and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.

Monterrey vs Puebla: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Monterrey are the favorite with 1.72 odds, while Puebla have 4.60. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.72 Tie 3.70 Puebla 4.60

*Odds via BetMGM