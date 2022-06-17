Monterrey and Santos Laguna will face each other in a friendly game. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The teams of the Liga MX want to start the Apertura 2022 in the best way, and for that Monterrey and Santos Laguna will face each other in this friendly game. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it on FuboTV in the US.

Monterrey had a big disappointment last tournament. It was expected that they could get the final phases of the Clausura 2022, but instead they were eliminated in Reclassification by Atletico San Luis. Obviously they want to change they performance in this new championship and for that they will play this game in order to be ready for the Apertura.

In the case of Santos Laguna, they need to improve a lot their performance. In the last Clausura they finished in the position 14th no so far from Mazatlan, who were the last qualified for the Reclassification. Just 1point. But obviously, this time they will try to do it better and for that they will face Monterrey, one of the strongest teams in Mexico.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Monterrey team did not have a great first semester and they will try to do everything possible to improve their numbers in this second half of the year where, although they are not among the main favorites, they are always a tough team that is difficult to beat and fights for important things.

Santos Laguna, for their part, will also try to improve what was done in the first half of 2022, which was insufficient and for that reason they were left out of the Reclassification. Of course the great objective of this team will be to be able to reach the final instances of this competition, and for that they will have to improve their performance.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Santos Laguna in the US

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna anywhere

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It is also likely that Monterrey will be chosen as favorites since they are a better team than Santos Laguna.

