Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 12, 2026

Monterrey host Tigres UANL at Estadio BBVA in the Jornada 8 Clasico Regio of the Liga MX Apertura 2026. With both teams needing points, here’s how to watch the rivalry clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Monterrey vs Tigres UANL Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 9:10 PM ET / 6:10 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the USA

For viewers in the United States, the match will be available through TUDN USA and Univision. Current listings also show the game on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL for free?

There is no confirmed completely free TV or streaming option for Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL in the United States.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Clasico Regio arrives with Monterrey and Tigres UANL needing a result for very different reasons. Monterrey will have the advantage of playing at Estadio BBVA, but the derby comes at a demanding moment after their recent run of fixtures. Tigres, meanwhile, see the matchup as an opportunity to turn one of the biggest games of the Apertura into a momentum-building result.

Lucas Ocampos #7 of Monterrey during the Leagues Cup Final (Source: Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

The rivalry itself adds plenty of weight: Monterrey and Tigres have faced each other more than 100 times in competitive matches, making this one of the defining fixtures on the Liga MX calendar. Beyond the three points, the game carries the kind of local stakes that can reshape the conversation around either club.

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Tigres have historically held the edge in the Clasico Regio, while Monterrey will be looking to use home-field advantage to close that gap and claim bragging rights in front of their own supporters. The matchup also gives both teams an important opportunity to strengthen their position in the Apertura before the tournament moves deeper into the regular-season schedule.

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Predicted Lineups

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Esteban Andrada; Gerardo Arteaga, Carlos Salcedo, Victor Guzman, Ricardo Chavez; Orbelin Pineda, Oliver Torres; Jesus Corona, Diego Rossi, Lucas Ocampos; Hugo Cuypers.

Tigres UANL (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzman; Kevin Ordonez, Alan Franco, Joaquim, Jesus Garza; Romulo Zwarg, Henrique Simeone; Ricardo Monreal, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez; Rodrigo Aguirre.

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What time is the Monterrey vs Tigres UANL match?

The Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL match kicks off Saturday, September 12, at 9:10 PM ET. The latest official Monterrey announcement lists a 7:10 PM local kickoff in Monterrey, which corresponds to 9:10 PM Eastern Time in the United States.