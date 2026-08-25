Monterrey vs Chicago Fire: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 25, 2026

Monterrey face Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium in the Leagues Cup 2026 quarterfinals. With both MLS and Liga MX clubs fighting for a semifinal place and a path to the Concacaf Champions Cup, here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Monterrey vs Chicago Fire Tournament Leagues Cup Date Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Monterrey vs. Chicago Fire will be available live exclusively on Apple TV in the United States. There is no separate U.S. cable TV channel listed for this particular quarterfinal.

Can I watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire for free?

Eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Monterrey vs. Chicago Fire through a 7-day free trial. The platform’s current U.S. offer provides seven days free before the subscription changes to $12.99 per month.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Monterrey vs. Chicago Fire is one of four Leagues Cup 2026 quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the semifinals on September 1 or 2. The tournament brings together clubs from MLS and Liga MX, and the quarterfinal stage guarantees MLS-vs.-Liga MX matchups.

The three best finishers in the competition will also earn places in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, adding an important continental incentive beyond the Leagues Cup trophy itself.

Robert Lewandowski #9 of the Chicago Fire warms up before a game (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

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Chicago Fire earned home-field advantage after a perfect Phase One campaign. The MLS club collected nine points from three games, beating Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul at SeatGeek Stadium. Chicago’s final qualification was sealed with a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul, with Puso Dithejane scoring the decisive goal in the 93rd minute.

Monterrey reached the knockout stage after collecting six points in Phase One. Rayados lost 2-1 to Orlando City in their opening match before responding with victories over Inter Miami and Nashville SC. Against Nashville, Hugo Cuypers scored in stoppage time to complete a 2-1 comeback and put Monterrey into the quarterfinals.

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Monterrey vs Chicago Fire: Predicted Lineups

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Luis Cardenas; Gerardo Arteaga, Jorge Rodriguez, Victor Guzman, Ricardo Chavez; Orbelin Pineda, Fidel Ambriz; Lucas Ocampos, Jesus Corona, Diego Rossi; Hugo Cuypers.

Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Chris Brady; Viktor Radojevic, Joel Waterman, Sam Rogers, Leonardo Barroso; Maren Haile-Selassie, Mauricio Pineda, Sam Williams; Jonathan Bamba, Robert Lewandowski, Philip Zinckernagel.

What time is the Monterrey vs Chicago Fire match?

The Monterrey vs. Chicago Fire match kicks off on Tuesday, August 25, at 8:30 PM ET. The quarterfinal will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, with the local kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM CT.

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