Monterrey just suffered their first loss of the season in Liga MX against Chivas at home. It could be a massive warning just days before the start of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

So far, Rayados had been dominant in Clausura 2024 tournament with 28 points. They’re favorites to hoist the trophy alongside defending champions, Club America.

Even after a huge defeat with Guadalajara in which Monterrey saw two red cards, coach Fernando Ortiz delivered one of the most shocking statements in recent weeks. National media could’t believe it looking toward another rivalry game with an MLS team.

“I’m going to say something that perhaps you don’t expect, but I believe the defeat did us good. It did us good because sometimes a good slap implies certain things within this sport, and I think it was a good moment for what happened to happen.”

When will Monterrey vs Inter Miami be played?

Monterrey will visit Inter Miami next Wednesday at Chase Field in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. The second leg will be played on April 10th at BBVA Stadium in Mexico.

The winner of this series will face Tigres UANL or Columbus Crew in the semifinals of the regional tournament. By the way, this was Fernando Ortiz’s second answer when a reporter asked him if he was convinced that a loss is good for any team.

“I wasn’t referring to relieving the pressure of being undefeated. I never considered that. It’s a defeat that is important because of what lies ahead. The teams coming up won’t be easy. Given the circumstances, I think it’s a defeat that hurts but, as I said, it’s a good slap.”

Will Lionel Messi be ready to play against Monterrey?

According to Inter Miami’s coach, Gerardo Martino, Lionel Messi hasn’t been officially ruled out for next Wednesday’s match against Monterrey. It seems a game-time decision.

“I would tell you that Leo is taking it day by day now. Depending on what happens in these three or four days, we’ll define whether he is ready or not. Always thinking about the same thing. Wednesday’s match is a game against a very important team, but we also have to think about the entire year. We cannot just think about one match. If we understand that the players are at some risk, they will probably wait a bit longer. I’m not jumping to say he’s out; we’re just evaluating day by day.”