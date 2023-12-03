Moreirense vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

The 2023-2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga is set for an electrifying clash as Moreirense take on Benfica in a much-anticipated game at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas stadium in Moreira de Cónegos.

[Watch Moreirense vs Benfica online in the US on Fanatiz]

Moreirense are going through a winning streak that has benefited them a lot, they are dreaming of the top standing spots since if they finish the season in one of those spots the doors to the European tournaments could be opened. Their most recent victory was against Estrela by 1-0 on the road.

Benfica are in the first spot of the standings with 28 points, but Sporting CP and Porto also have 28 points, so far the Goal Difference keeps Benfica in the first spot with +14. They won last week against Sporting CP 2-1 at home.

Moreirense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Moreirense and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, December 3 at Parque Desportivo Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in Moreira de Conegos. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for supremacy. Moreirense’s attacking flair led by Andre Luis with 4 goals will be put to the test against Benfica’s solid defense led by Nicolas Otamendi with 11 starts this season.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM December 4

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 4

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 4

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 4

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 4

Mexico: 12:00 AM December 4

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 4

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 4

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Moreirense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi, Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

France: beIN Sports MAX 9, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RTPi, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, RTPi