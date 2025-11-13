Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Nigeria vs Gabon live in the USA: CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria will face Gabon in the semifinals of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers second round. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Pierre Aubameyang of Gabon
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesPierre Aubameyang of Gabon

Nigeria will play against Gabon in the semifinal clash of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers second round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

The CAF qualifiers wrap up with a high-stakes second-round mini-tournament featuring four powerhouse nations battling for a spot in the interconfederation playoffs. Among them is World Cup regular Nigeria, led by star forward Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray’s forward aims to guide the Super Eagles back to the World Cup. Standing in their way is Gabon, anchored by veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Panthers chase a historic first-ever WC berth in what promises to be an intense semifinal clash.

When will the Nigeria vs Gabon match be played?

Nigeria will take on Gabon this Thursday, November 13, for the semifinal of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers second round. The match is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Cyriel Dessers of Nigeria – Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Nigeria vs Gabon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM
CT: 10:00 AM
MT: 9:00 AM
PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Nigeria vs Gabon in the USA

The CAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Nigeria and Gabon will be available for viewers in the USA via ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
